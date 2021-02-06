T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,967. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

