T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $458.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

