Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 1.39% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 104,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $257,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $4,716,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

TRHC stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

