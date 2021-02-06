Tael Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $13.96, $7.20 and $18.11.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $10.00, $62.56, $18.11, $7.20, $13.96, $34.91, $45.75, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32 and $119.16. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.