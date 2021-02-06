Tael (WABI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $10.00, $4.92 and $13.96.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $7.20, $4.92, $5.22, $119.16, $24.72, $34.91, $18.11, $62.56, $13.96, $10.00 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

