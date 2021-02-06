Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.36 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
