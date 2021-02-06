Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.36 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.