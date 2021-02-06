Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.33% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 90,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -342.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

