TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,697.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $246,062.91 and approximately $10,697.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

