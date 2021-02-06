Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.42. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.