Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.42. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

