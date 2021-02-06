Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.