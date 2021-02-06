Telcoin (TEL) One Day Volume Tops $1.97 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $93.99 million and $1.97 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

