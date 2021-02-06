Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $18,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 134.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $385.16 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

