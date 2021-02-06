Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.88 ($3.39).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O2D shares. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

O2D stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.27 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,762,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.