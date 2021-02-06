Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Hits $62.00 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $91.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $36.78 or 0.00091940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01211520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.13 or 0.06531939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00052367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,769,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,539 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

