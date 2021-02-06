Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

