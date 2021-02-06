Telos (TLOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.38 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 92.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $22.38 million and $176,370.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.