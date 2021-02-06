Tendies Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.30 million and $30.97 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00180105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047847 BTC.

Tendies’ total supply is 7,926,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,440 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

