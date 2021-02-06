TENT (TENT) Tops One Day Volume of $258,926.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $258,926.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,482,100 coins and its circulating supply is 32,405,008 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

