TENT Tops 1-Day Volume of $306,727.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $306,727.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00186764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00061554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00225376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043570 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,465,260 coins and its circulating supply is 32,388,168 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

