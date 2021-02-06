TERA Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $304,238.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

