Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of TDC traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. 16,899,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

