Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

TER opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

