TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.55. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 3,750 shares changing hands.

TGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77. The firm has a market cap of C$106.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.92.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.