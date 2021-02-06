Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.86 Million

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $754.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.80 million to $763.28 million. Terex posted sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

