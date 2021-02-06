Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 383,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.