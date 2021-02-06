Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $116.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00006853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,682,933 coins and its circulating supply is 484,148,497 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

