Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $453,473.26 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $453,473.26 and approximately $358.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.75 or 0.01159063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00466922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006631 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

