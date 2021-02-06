TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $198,262.67 and approximately $138,860.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.