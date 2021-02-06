TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and $88,869.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,753,022,280 coins and its circulating supply is 39,752,293,172 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

