TerraUSD Price Hits $1.01 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $262.05 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007913 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 259,135,114 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

