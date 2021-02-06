Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

