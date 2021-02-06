Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) Stock Price Up 3%

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.76, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

About Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the RaÂka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.