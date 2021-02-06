Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading Up 22.7%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)’s share price was up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,556,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 343,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages development of cannabinoid-based medicines. It develops drugs for chronic pain, which includes SERENITY for cancer cachexia, which is clinical phase 2; REBORN, drug for breakthrough pain, which is in clinical phase 2; and PLENITUDE for advanced cancer pain, which is clinical phase 1.

