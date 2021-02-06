Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 519,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,639 shares of company stock worth $25,297,810. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.