Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Instruments worth $411,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.