Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

