Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

TXN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,170. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

