The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

