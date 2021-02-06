The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 142,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.