The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

