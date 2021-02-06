The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.94

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.94 and traded as high as $70.19. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 1,925,753 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.20.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.94. The company has a market cap of C$84.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9879652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.