The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $70.84 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

