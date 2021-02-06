The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.