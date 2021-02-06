The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $210,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

