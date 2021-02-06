The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

TCFC stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $25.89. 15,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

