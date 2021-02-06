The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00645621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

