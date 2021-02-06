The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.55

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $9.00. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 17,937 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,990 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,592.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.