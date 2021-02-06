The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of GRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.