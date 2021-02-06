The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Trading Up 1.4%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,233,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,572,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$178.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

