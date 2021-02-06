The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,760. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
