The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,760. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,800,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

